It’s no secret the bike sharing business has gotten out of control here in DFW. We’ve see bikes all over town…in the trees, in the water, in front yards. They’re everywhere!

It looks like at least one bike sharing company is at least trying to make amends for all the bike drama in DFW. LimeBike is hosting a community cleanup day at White Rock Lake and T&P Hill.

On Saturday, February 10th, from 1PM to 4PM, LimeBike along with hopefully several volunteers, will work together to do a little cleaning around Dallas. Lunch will be provided by a local food truck, as well as prizes and giveaways. LimeBike says…

“Our local Dallas leadership and operations team will be leading the group through safe-riding tips and rider education, and then we’ll have LimeBikes for everyone as we work together to clean up the trails and park areas of White Rock Lake.”

Ok, but what about the actual bikes??? Shouldn’t they be picking up the bikes in White Rock Lake???