(Photo by cic, 2005)

Friday, February 9

The year was 1964. On this day, The Beatles made their historic first U.S. appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

We’re counting down our favorite songs influenced by The Beatles!

U2-Where The Streets Have No Name

The Bangles-Eternal Flame

Foo Fighters-Everlong

Knack-My Sharona

The Cure-Lovesong

Beach Boys-Good Vibrations

Heart-All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You

Billy Joel-It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me

Oasis-Champagne Supernova