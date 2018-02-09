Do you love classic Rock n’ Roll?

A traveling guitar exhibit is stopping by Fort Worth. You can check out “Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” exhibit at the Fort Worth Museum of Art and History. The exhibit is free to the public. Guitars played by some of music’s greatest artists will be on display. HP Newquist, the exhibits curator tells CBS DFW that every guitar pays homage to the instruments history. “We’ve got 70 guitars on display including the World’s largest guitar.” The Exhibit opens Saturday February 10th and runs through May 6th.