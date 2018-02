That’s one big party to crash.

No one knows who the Donald Trump and Kim Jung-Un impersonators were, according to Business Insider the two were seen taking pictures with people in the crowd. No on really knows why the two dressed up like the political leaders, but the two did make quite the scene. So much so that they got themselves escorted off the premises during the ceremonies. Check out some of the pic of the two below.

Fake Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un crash #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/zvVcdUi8CT — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) February 9, 2018

Here’s a bad picture of the Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators who just caused a big commotion in one section of the Olympic stands! pic.twitter.com/6YD9sR7kxy — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) February 9, 2018

Look who turned up to the Opening Ceremony of Pyeongchang Olympics! (Spoiler alert – they’re lookalikes) pic.twitter.com/GGVaBqk81F — Paula Hancocks (@PHancocksCNN) February 9, 2018