By JT
Filed Under:Bentley, iDrop News, iphone x
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Want to (eventually) get something for the person who has everything?

Even though the iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever created, Bentley has taken it the extra mile (to say the least!) and customized their own version of the smartphone.

The Bentley iPhone X (apparently only 100 are being manufactured in Vietnam) shows off a frame of 18 karat gold (not the usual stainless steel).  Instead of sporting an Apple logo on the back, Bentley has emblazoned their own.

So far, no one knows how much the Bentley iPhone X will cost: or even how you can get one.  Just keep in mind a lower-priced Bentley automobile costs around $180,000: so it’s a safe bet that this thing will be pricey.

Source: iDrop News

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live