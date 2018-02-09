Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Want to (eventually) get something for the person who has everything?

Even though the iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever created, Bentley has taken it the extra mile (to say the least!) and customized their own version of the smartphone.

The Bentley iPhone X (apparently only 100 are being manufactured in Vietnam) shows off a frame of 18 karat gold (not the usual stainless steel). Instead of sporting an Apple logo on the back, Bentley has emblazoned their own.

So far, no one knows how much the Bentley iPhone X will cost: or even how you can get one. Just keep in mind a lower-priced Bentley automobile costs around $180,000: so it’s a safe bet that this thing will be pricey.

ICYMI: The 18K Gold Limited Edition Bentley iPhone X is For the Obscenely Rich

Source: iDrop News

