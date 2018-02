It’s another I Love the 80s Weekend on 100.3 Jack-fm. This time, we’re spicing things up with free tickets to Bon Jovi! Listen all weekend to win your tickets to see Bon Jovi at American Airlines Center on March 28th. Don’t forget to turn it ALL the way up to 11 for a weekend of all 80s tune-age!

When you hear the cue to call this weekend dial 214 or 817 787-1003 for your chance to win!

And Remember, you can listen anytime/anywhere with the all new radio.com app!