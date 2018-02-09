(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It doesn’t get much better than a cussin’ grandpa.

YouTube user Pinball Wiz captured an epic moment between himself and his grandpa. The conversation started out with a simple question…”How old do you think you are?” Let’s just say gramps low-balled it.

However, once he figures out his real age (98-years-old by the way), he can’t believe it. WARNING…this video has some NSFW language, but it’s 100% adorable!

Don’t we all kind of feel this way at some point. There’s always that one birthday where you think to yourself, “When did I get this old?”