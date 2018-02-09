Filed Under:Artificial Intelligence, Henry Cavill, Justice League, Mustache, Special Effects, used computer

One thing we can all agree on…Justice League did a terrible job trying to erase Henry Cavill’s mustache in Justice League. It was just a little off, even though film’s budget was around $300 million!

Needless to say, they did NOT get their money’s worth. Especially since someone was able to remove the infamous ‘stache with a $500 used PC and some help from artificial intelligence.

Basically the technology is kind of like the face-swap feature on Snapchat. Obviously a little more high tech. Long story short, AI can be trained to collect and store thousands of images of the person your looking to swap onscreen. In Henry Cavill’s instance, they used his many, many headshots in order to get the mustache free face just right.

Cool!

