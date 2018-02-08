All police had to go on was a crudely drawn sketch of the suspect from a witness.

The drawing was posted on social media, and widely circulated and mocked, even though the authorities insisted it was not a joke.

The sketch was released along with some details about the suspect, in the hopes that any combination of the two could trigger the memory if investigators and witnesses alike to help nab this guy, who was being sought in connection to an alleged theft. Authorities believed the suspect to be Asian or South American, around 5 feet 4 inches tall, and between 30 to 40 years of age. The suspect also had black hair, and wide cheekbones.

Believe it or not, one of the investigators on the case believed he recognized the sketch, and was able to bring in 44-year-old Hunt Phuoc Nguyen in for questioning. He was eventually positively identified, and was charged with theft by unlawful taking.

And it all happened because of that sketch!

Via NY Post