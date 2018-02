Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Pop star @SelenaGomez is putting her 10,000 square foot Fort Worth dream home up for sale again. 🏡 https://t.co/OOa19WbyXT pic.twitter.com/jfMD8ilOQw — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) February 9, 2018

If you haven’t seen this luxurious home, it is a beauty.

The Grand Prairie native pop star is putting her Fort Worth mansion back in the market. It is a home that is 1.5 acres with two master suites, a media room, swimming pool and a tennis court.

You can get this mansion for a cheap price of $3 million! Let me go to the bank so I can get a small loan real quick!

Marco A. Salinas

Source via NBCDFW