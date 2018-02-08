Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling

Thirty Seconds to Mars is getting one small step closer to your city.

Jared Leto and company are set to embark on The Monolith Tour this summer with a cavalcade of opening acts in tow: K. Flay, Walk the Moon, Misterwives, Joy Wave and Welshly Arms.

The band announced the tour during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (Feb. 8).

Thirty Seconds to Mars was in a generous mood, giving everyone in the crowd tickets to a show on the tour.

The run launches June 6 in Toronto, Ontario and runs through July 22 in Phoenix, Arizona. See the tour itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale officially on February 16 at 10 a.m. EST via Live Nation, and with each ticket purchased, fans will receive a physical copy of the new album.

THE MONOLITH TOUR DATES:

6/6 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*

6/8 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell*

6/9 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre*

6/10 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center*

6/12 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater*

6/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion*

6/15 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (w/ MisterWives, Joywave)

6/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

6/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion*

6/19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion*

6/20 – New York, NY** @ Madison Square Garden*

6/21 – Holmdel, NJ** @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

6/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Machacha Festival

6/26 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live*

6/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

6/29 – Miami, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

6/30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

7/1 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place*

7/3 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ Walk The Moon, Welshly Arms)

7/6 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

7/7 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater^

7/8 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP^

7/9 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (w/ K.Flay, Welshly Arms)

7/11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion^

7/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre^

7/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre^

7/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre^

7/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum^

7/21 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre^

7/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion^