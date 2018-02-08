Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, Flushed, Hamster, pebbles, Spirit Air, Toilet
Belen Aldecosea arrived at the Baltimore airport, on her way back home to South Florida from college. But she wasn’t alone. With her was Pebbles, her pet dwarf hamster. Belen had called several times to ensure she could bring Pebbles and each time they assured her there would be no issues.

When she arrived at the airport, surprise surprise, they wouldn’t let the tinny rodent on to the aircraft.

Belen claims an employee suggested that she flush Pebbles down an airport toilet. Of course, Spirit Air vehemently denies this conversation ever took place…

Alone at the airport, with a medical emergency waiting for her back home, Belen tried and failed to get a rental car. With seemingly no options left, she did the unthinkable, she flushed Pebbles.

Aldecosea gave an account of the incident, saying “She was scared. I was scared. It was horrifying trying to put her in the toilet. I was emotional. I was crying. I sat there for a good 10 minutes crying in the stall.”

