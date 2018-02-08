A 30-year-old man and a police officer are dead after an hours long standoff last night at a Richardson apartment complex.

The officer was initially responding to a disturbance call at the Breckinridge Point Apartment complex, located on the 4200 block of East Renner Rd in Richardson. The shots were fired around 7pm last night, and after being transferred to Medical City Plano, the officer was pronounced dead. Another victim of the shooting was 30-year-old Rene Gamez, who also lived in the complex.

We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

Police were able to pin the shooter in one location and engaged him in a standoff, where he reportedly continued to fire his weapon, seemingly at random. Around 11pm, a series of blasts were heard from the complex, and the suspect was apprehended.

Many were quick to offer their deepest condolences to the Richardson PD and the officer’s family for their loss.

The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others' service. #txlege #BackTheBlue https://t.co/oEetBYgN6x — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 8, 2018

We’re sending thoughts and prayers tonight to our brothers & sisters in @RichardsonTX_PD 💙 — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) February 8, 2018

This incident is the first on-duty death of an officer this year. His name, along with that of the suspect, has not been released.

Via Dallas News