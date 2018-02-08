By JT
Natalie Rice wanted to surprise her mother after their family dog passed.

In her arms, a brand new Blue Heeler puppy.  She set up a camera to capture the magical moment she surprised her mom as she walked into the family home.  Well wouldn’t ya know it, her mom was thinking the exact same thing.

Natalie’s mom walked in also holding a brand new Blue Heeler puppy.  All she had to say was “Oh my God, we’re in so much trouble.”

And for the record, Dad did not kill them, and both puppies were allowed to stay!

Via KDFW

