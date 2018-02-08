Filed Under:Alabama, college football, Florida, Football, National Signing Day, NCAA, sports, Tennessee
Jan 2, 2017; Tampa , FL, USA; Florida Gators mascot, Albert, against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 30-3. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It’s National Signing Day where top high school recruits announcement where they’ll be playing football next. The ceremony is a special day as a new chapter begins for many students looking to further their football career. It’s also a proud moment for parents who want to be there to witness the next big step. But one signing ceremony in particular didn’t go over so well. Recruit Jacob Copeland was deciding between three universities: University of Alabama, University of Tennessee, and University of Florida.

Copeland’s mother was right next to him wearing a Tennessee beanie and an Alabama sweatshirt, indicating her two preferred choices. The recruit shocked many as he went with the Florida Gators, putting on the bright blue cap. As many clapped and cheered, Copeland’s mother almost immediately gathered her things and walked off. Awkward….

Many were stunned by the parent’s behavior, and maybe mom was too because she eventually came back to show support for her son’s decision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live