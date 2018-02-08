Filed Under:Instagram, kim kardashian, north west, topless photo
Aaaand she’s done it again, grabbing attention away from her sister Kylie I mean.

This time, she involved her own daughter North West and the internet is NOT having it (the majority of the internet anyway).

This morning, Kim decided to post a picture of herself topless, facing a mirror with only black leggings on, and with her daughter North as the photographer seen through a mirror reflection and a flash.

Of course many are saying she’s taken it too far using her daughter for such an “inappropriate” picture while others (believe it or not) are defending her saying “well where do you think North breastfed from?”

Anyway, you be the judge.

Via EW

📸 by North

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

