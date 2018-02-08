© Press Association

It looks like Joaquin Phoenix will be the next clown prince of crime. Word has gotten out that Phoenix is currently in talks with Warner Bros. to star in Todd Phillips currently untitled Joker film.

We don’t know much yet, official negotiations haven’t started yet, but we do know this will be an origin story for the world’s most infamous clown.

For those of you who are team Leto, don’t worry. This movie will have no effect on the DC Universe films. Jared will continue to wear green hair for future DC movies.

Via Variety