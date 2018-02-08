Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, DC, Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix, Joker, movie, new, Origin, Todd Phillips
© Press Association

It looks like Joaquin Phoenix will be the next clown prince of crime. Word has gotten out that Phoenix is currently in talks with Warner Bros. to star in Todd Phillips currently untitled Joker film.

We don’t know much yet, official negotiations haven’t started yet, but we do know this will be an origin story for the world’s most infamous clown.

For those of you who are team Leto, don’t worry. This movie will have no effect on the DC Universe films. Jared will continue to wear green hair for future DC movies.

Via Variety

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live