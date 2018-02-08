By JT
Filed Under:1984, February 8, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9
(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Thursday, February 8

The year was 1984.  On this day, the Winter Olympics opened in Yugoslavia, and it was the first time humans had EIGHT people in space!

Nine songs and moments from February 8th, 1984!

Duran Duran-New Moon On Monday

Kenny Loggins-Footloose

Kool & The Gang-Joanna

Genesis-That’s All

Nena-99 Luftballoons

Van Halen-Jump

Elton John-I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues

Police-Wrapped Around Your Finger

Culture Club-Karma Chameleon

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live