Thursday, February 8
The year was 1984. On this day, the Winter Olympics opened in Yugoslavia, and it was the first time humans had EIGHT people in space!
Nine songs and moments from February 8th, 1984!
Duran Duran-New Moon On Monday
Kenny Loggins-Footloose
Kool & The Gang-Joanna
Genesis-That’s All
Nena-99 Luftballoons
Van Halen-Jump
Elton John-I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues
Police-Wrapped Around Your Finger
Culture Club-Karma Chameleon
