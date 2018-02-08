(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Thursday, February 8

The year was 1984. On this day, the Winter Olympics opened in Yugoslavia, and it was the first time humans had EIGHT people in space!

Nine songs and moments from February 8th, 1984!

Duran Duran-New Moon On Monday

Kenny Loggins-Footloose

Kool & The Gang-Joanna

Genesis-That’s All

Nena-99 Luftballoons

Van Halen-Jump

Elton John-I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues

Police-Wrapped Around Your Finger

Culture Club-Karma Chameleon