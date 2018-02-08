Amazon announced that it plans to begin it’s two-hour delivery service at Whole Foods this year to Amazon’s Prime members.

Shoppers will be able to order meat, seafood and other Whole Foods grocery items through the Prime Now app and website. Deliveries started Thursday Feb. 8, 2018 in Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; Dallas; and Virginia Beach, Virginia; and will expand nationwide this year.

Of course one of their biggest challenges, is that most people like to physically pick out their eggs or fruit, Darren Seifer pointed out. Darren is a food and beverage industry analyst at NPD Group.

“There are always going to be people who want their bananas a little green,” he said.

-source via ktvt.com