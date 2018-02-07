(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jaden Smith recently hit 100 million online streams of his new album SYRE.

To celebrate, his dear old papa decided to have a little fun at his expense. His father, of course, is the wildly talented icon Will Smith, and he put his talents to use, creating a shot for shot parody of Jaden’s music video, down to the snarl and grill in his mouth!

He shared the video on Instagram late Tuesday congratulating his son on the milestone achievement.

And just for comparison, here’s Jaden’s video below!

We much prefer Will’s version!

Via HuffPost