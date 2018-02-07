Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2018, Music, pop, Reunion, Spice Girls, summer, Tour, U.S., UK
This week it was announced that the Spice Girls are currently working on a reunion tour in the UK and the U.S. .Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie C all met last week with former manager Simon Fuller to work out all the details.

According to inside sources, their goal is a world tour that will start late summer.

Simon Fuller, creator of American Idol, will take over as the pop group’s manager once again during the tour.  He’s also in charge of organizing the tour.

Of course planning is still in early development, but everyone is completely on board and the tour will happen.

-source via tmz.com

