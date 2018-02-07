By JT
(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia)

Julie Bowen and her husband, real estate investor Scott Phillips, are calling it quits after 13 years of marriage.

This news comes on the heels of the couple announcing their separation just a few days ago, after marrying in September 2004.  The couple has three boys together, Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8.

The couple was last photographed with their kids attending a Harlem Globetrotters game in February 2017, and last walked a red carpet together in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards.

Neither has publicly commented on the matter.  Bowen stars as Claire Dunphy on the popular ABC comedy Modern Family.

Via People

