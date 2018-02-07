Filed Under:Arkansas, Jerry Jones and Family, Razorbacks

John Stephen Jones is following in the steps of his father, and grandfather.

The grandson of Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas cowboys, will play Quarter Back for the Arkansas Razorbacks. CBS DFW reports that the Highland park senior signed with the team on Wednesday. Jones led the Highland Park football team to consecutive 5A championships. John Stephen Jones isn’t the first one in his family to play for Arkansas, granddad Jerry played for the Razorbacks back in 1964, and his father Stephen Jones played for the team as well. John Stephen Jones received offers from other schools including Texas Tech, Kansas and SMU.

