(PHOTO BY KYRAN O'BRIEN-ALPHA-GLOBE PHOTOS/Sipa USA)

Wednesday, February 7

The year was 1994.  On this day, radio saved a life!  Yes, that was the day that Howard Stern famously talked a would-be jumper off the George Washington Bridge.

Nine songs and moments from February 7th, 1994!

Beck-Loser

Culture Beat-Mr. Vain

Gin Blossoms-Found Out About You

Ace Of Base-All That She Wants

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers-Mary Jane’s Last Dance

The Cranberries-Linger

Haddaway-What Is Love

10,000 Maniacs-Because The Night

Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting-All For Love

