(PHOTO BY KYRAN O'BRIEN-ALPHA-GLOBE PHOTOS/Sipa USA)
Wednesday, February 7
The year was 1994. On this day, radio saved a life! Yes, that was the day that Howard Stern famously talked a would-be jumper off the George Washington Bridge.
Nine songs and moments from February 7th, 1994!
Beck-Loser
Culture Beat-Mr. Vain
Gin Blossoms-Found Out About You
Ace Of Base-All That She Wants
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers-Mary Jane’s Last Dance
The Cranberries-Linger
Haddaway-What Is Love
10,000 Maniacs-Because The Night
Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting-All For Love