The crowd cheers at Playalinda Beach in the Canaveral National Seashore, just north of the Kennedy Space Center, during the succesful launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Playalinda is one of closest public viewing spots to see the launch, about 3 miles from the SpaceX launchpad 39A. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Sipa USA)

There’s a new image that’s getting people excited about the future of space exploration. Elon Musk successfully launched the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The payload was an original Tesla Roadster with a mannequin dubbed Starman while playing “Space Oddity,” of course. Musk uploaded photos of the product that was soon to be launched in space saying, “That seemed extremely boring. Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel.”

Starman in Red Roadster A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:50pm PST

For a long time, Americans have always referenced the iconic picture of Neil Armstrong on the moon. There’s now a new image leading the way, and it includes an incredible view of Earth.

Currently over Australia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/HAya3E6OEJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently, there is a car in orbit around Earth. pic.twitter.com/QljN2VnL1O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

The launch wasn’t just a test of the rockets or the Tesla’s ability to sustain space travel, but also Starman’s suit, which is in fact functional. In a report with TechCrunch, Musk spoke about creating a suit that’s both functional and fashionable, I mean, it’s a dangerous trip, you want to look good.” The highlight about this launch were the successful landings afterwards, making these rockets reusable.

You can watch Starman’s views live right now.