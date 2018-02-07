Filed Under:Baby of the Year, Gerber Baby
(Photo by Ross Hailey/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

Meet Lucas Warren, a one-year-old from Dalton, Georgia with the cutest smile.

Out of 140,000 entries, Lucas is this years Gerber Baby of the year. Lucas is the first baby with down syndrome to win the award since the contest began in 2010. Lucas’ mother Cortney sent in a picture of Lucas not thinking anything would really come from it. Little did they know that the whole family would be featured on the Today Show. Lucas’ Dad, Jason, tells Today “We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited. They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.”

Source Via: Mashable 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live