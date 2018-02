Talk about some real #MFFLers.

In what may be the furthest distance ever traveled to watch a Mavs game, 6,792 miles to be exact. This crazy crew came allllllllllllllll the way from Taiwan just to see the Dallas Mavericks take on LA Clippers. Of course they also wanted to watch Dirk make the 50,000 minutes club.

Ok, ok, you guys win the best fan award! Thanks for stopping by!