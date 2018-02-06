Filed Under:Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, movie poster, Skyscraper, Twitter
(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

The new poster for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s new movie Skyscraper is out and it’s something magnificent and so unreal, it has the internet talking.

The caption reads: We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families. Here’s the first look at our original concept film, .

However, reality is, not many believe in his character’s jumping skills and his survival for that matter. Can he make that jump?

Many believe otherwise… here are just some of the many speculations on the matter.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live