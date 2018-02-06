(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

The new poster for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s new movie Skyscraper is out and it’s something magnificent and so unreal, it has the internet talking.

The caption reads: We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families. Here’s the first look at our original concept film, # SKYSCRAPER.

THIS SUNDAY during the #SuperBowl you’ll see how far one man will go to protect his wife and children. #SKYSCRAPER SUMMER 2018 pic.twitter.com/IvFGptLb67 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018

However, reality is, not many believe in his character’s jumping skills and his survival for that matter. Can he make that jump?

Many believe otherwise… here are just some of the many speculations on the matter.