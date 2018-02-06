This is heavy Doc.

This years Dallas Fan Expo just got a whole lot more exciting. Michael J. Fox was already scheduled to make an appearance at this years event. Now his fellow co-stars from the 1985 classic Back to the Future will be joining him as well. Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), Lea Thompson (Loraine Baines), and Tom Wilson (Biff Tannen) will apart of this years Fan Expo. The cast will take part in a special evening presentation, greet the fans, sign autographs and pose for photo ops. Even a DeLorean replica will be on site to take pics with. The Dallas Fan Expo will take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from April 6-8.

Source Via: Guide Live