By JT
Filed Under:Austin, Grisham Middle School, local, Prank, Round Rock ISD, School, Stripper, student, Texas

A woman identifying herself as a stripper was called to perform last Wednesday morning.

When she arrived at the address specified, she was standing in the parking lot of Grisham Middle School, located in Northwest Austin.  Obviously, she did not enter the school, and quickly called the front office to report the prank.

The student who paid for her services was quickly identified as he used his PARENT’S credit card to hire the woman.  He is currently facing disciplinary action.

Via CBS Austin

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live