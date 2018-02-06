A woman identifying herself as a stripper was called to perform last Wednesday morning.

When she arrived at the address specified, she was standing in the parking lot of Grisham Middle School, located in Northwest Austin. Obviously, she did not enter the school, and quickly called the front office to report the prank.

The student who paid for her services was quickly identified as he used his PARENT’S credit card to hire the woman. He is currently facing disciplinary action.

Via CBS Austin