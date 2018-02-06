Filed Under:Jimmy Vaughan, Spray Paint, statue, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Vandalized

This is not cool at all.

For the second time within a week the legendary blues artists statue has been defaced. Last week it was noticed that the statue of Stevie Ray Vaughan was tagged with white spray paint on back of the poncho.  The statue has stood on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake since 1993. The Statesman reports that Monday morning after the Super Bowl, the statue was defaced again. An eagles jersey was pinned to the statue along with green spray paint being tagged at the base reading “Philly <3s St. Nick.” The white paint has since been clean up. Brother, Jimmy Vaughan took to twitter last week after seeing the statue vandalized, “We don’t take to kindly to this kind of thing in Texas! Speechless… for now!”

