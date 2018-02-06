© Kris Tripplaar

On Monday, Twitter went nuts when it was revealed that PepsiCo would be coming out with a new line of Doritos for women. As you can expect, a whole lot of people were pretty upset, calling the move sexist.

Now, PepsiCo is claiming that there never were any plans for a female chip. The “lady doritos” storm came after CEO Indra Nooyi went on a Freakonomics podcast saying, ‘‘[Women] don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.’’

Nooyi went on to say that the company is ‘‘getting ready to launch’’ snacks that are ‘‘designed and packaged differently’’ for women. Now Nooyi claims that the interpretations of her comments were “inaccurate.”

On Tuesday, the company released a statement saying, “We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos.”

Via Boston Globe