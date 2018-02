Credit: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

After Philadelphia Eagles’ monumental Super Bowl win Sunday night, fans everywhere are still celebrating. Football is more than just a past time for Americans, it’s also family time. Bonds are created with loved ones watching a football game that last a lifetime, and it’s no different for Eagles fans. Many have shared touching tributes to lost loved ones who may not have been there for that winning moment but were certainly there in spirit.

Want to know what this #SuperBowl means to my hometown of Philly? Got this text from my best friend. “I’m taking a championship t shirt to my old man’s grave today. This means so much in this town” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 5, 2018

Eagles fan Michael McGettigan bought his father, who died more than 11 years ago, a paper to read this morning. pic.twitter.com/xOZOLrgiaq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2018

My dad came home today with 2 eagles flags, one for my Poppop’s grave and one for my uncle’s grave. I don’t think I’ll ever stop crying 💚💚 — Monica (@MonicaaBogan) February 5, 2018

my Dad was a die hard,Eagles season ticket holder,he never got to see them in the Super Bowl,,today i went and sat with him and did a few shots with him and read him some newspaper articles #CheersDad 🥃 #FlyEaglesFly 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OU0IzTwVoJ — J.Yerk (@1yerky) February 5, 2018

I talked to my grandfather every Eagles Sunday. His passing in November was expected but I still found it odd that I didn't cry when my dad told me he passed. Today I had to pull over sobbing because I couldn't call him to celebrate. He would have loved this. #FlyEagelsFly pic.twitter.com/Gmzu4MLlKI — Catman & Carson (@Miller27Time) February 5, 2018

For you Grandpa Frank. Thanks for making us all Eagles fans for life when you bought season tickets at Franklin Field all those years ago. This one is for you. Go Birds! pic.twitter.com/PIzokPgNkI — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) February 5, 2018

This is for my dad. Who taught me about football & the @eagles in the 80s. Who painted the wings on this helmet when I was 10. He’s gone but this ones for you dad. The wait is over. Go Eagles!!!! pic.twitter.com/w3ilGUE0w8 — Jason Fehon (@jrfehon) February 5, 2018

Right now I know my dad is up there in heaven having the best time with his eagles jersey on and Coors light in his hand! GO BIRDS! — Joe Chambers (@Chambers099) February 5, 2018