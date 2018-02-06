Doug Peters EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

There are many movies out there to look forward to and trailers and movie posters make us even more excited…. especially when they get viral reactions!

Such is the case for the new ‘Deadpool 2‘ poster released today and already buzzing all across the web due to the fact it tied in a pop culture reference (as per Deadpool’s usual)…. Flashdance!

Deadpool posing on a chair just like the famous scene from the 1983 hit Flashdance.

The caption even read just like the ‘Flashdance’ tagline: “Take your passion. And make it happen.”

The sequel is set to hit theaters May 18th. I definitely don’t want to miss it!

Via EW