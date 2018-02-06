Filed Under:1980, February 6, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9
Tuesday, February 6

The year was 1980.  On this day, the infamous Studio 54 had just closed its doors for good, and you could tell by the music charts…not a true Disco song to be found!

Nine songs and moments from February 6th, 1980!

Pat Benatar-Heartbreaker

The Spinners-Working My Way Back To You

Led Zeppelin-Fool In The Rain

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers-Don’t Do Me Like That

Prince-I Wanna Be Your Lover

Eagles-The Long Run

Rupert Holmes-Escape (The Piña Colada Song)

Queen-Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Michael Jackson-Rock With You

