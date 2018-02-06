(Photo by David Brewster/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Tuesday, February 6
The year was 1980. On this day, the infamous Studio 54 had just closed its doors for good, and you could tell by the music charts…not a true Disco song to be found!
Nine songs and moments from February 6th, 1980!
Pat Benatar-Heartbreaker
The Spinners-Working My Way Back To You
Led Zeppelin-Fool In The Rain
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers-Don’t Do Me Like That
Prince-I Wanna Be Your Lover
Eagles-The Long Run
Rupert Holmes-Escape (The Piña Colada Song)
Queen-Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Michael Jackson-Rock With You