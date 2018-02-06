(Photo by Steve Eichner

Look like somebody called the Ghostbusters.

If you didn’t know, DFW has there own team of Ghostbusters. The group has a few cars in their fleet and goes around the area letting people take pictures with the cars, one of the members just happened to be on the road while a police chase was going on in Fort Worth. Police received a call about a stolen Black SUV Monday morning, the suspect failed to yield during an attempted traffic stop when the chase began. Public relations officer for the company, Cody Glenn tells the Star Telegram that their member Dave McDonough, was getting onto Interstate 20 heading eastbound when the suspect in the stolen vehicle attempted to cut him off. McDonough tried to stay out of the way once he saw the police lights and siren behind him. The suspect was eventually caught after jumping out of the car. The Ecto 1 can be seen in all it’s glory in the pic below.