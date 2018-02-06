© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

The creators of the Emmy Award winning TV series Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are about to take on a whole new universe. Literally. Well galaxy, but you get the idea.

This week, Lucasfilm confirmed that the duo will be in charge of creating the new Star Wars trilogy after episode nine. “David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”