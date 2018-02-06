If you or someone you know is looking for a new position. The Home Depot is hiring for sales, order fulfillment and cashier positions.

Interested candidates must apply on-line before the hiring events this Thursday and next Thursday the 15th, 9am – 4pm at the following locations:

Dallas

5955 Alpha Road

1601 S. Malcom X Blvd, Ste. 201

7330 S. Westmoreland Rd, Ste. 200

Irving

2520 W. Irving Blvd. Suite 100

Grand Prairie

801 South State Highway 161 5th Floor

Garland

217 N. 10th St.

Mesquite

2110 N. Galloway Ave. Suite 116