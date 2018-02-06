A mother and daughter had the same idea for an early Valentine’s Day gift and the video is hilarious. Twitter user, Natalie Rice (@Natalie119911), shared a video of the occurrence saying their dog had recently passed away and she thought it’d be a great idea to gift her mom a Blue Heeler puppy. Guess who also had a similar idea? This was truly a situation of like mother, like daughter.

my dog passed away so i thought it'd be a good idea to surprise my mom with a blue heeler puppy, she thought it'd be a good idea to surprise me with a lab puppy.. long story short my dad is going to kill us.. "oh my god we're in so much trouble" pic.twitter.com/4cHQWltmUR — Natalie Rice (@Natalie119911) February 3, 2018

Natalie and her mom, both astonished, could only wonder what dad was going to say about this! The post has been shared over 64,000 times and has received many reactions from the internet.

okay yall, here they are pic.twitter.com/Z6lCm4fYjl — Natalie Rice (@Natalie119911) February 5, 2018