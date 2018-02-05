Sometimes the best lessons parents can give come at the most upsetting times for kids. Just ask Gisele Bündchen, wife of Tom Brady. New England’s 41-33 loss was upsetting for many Patriots especially for Tom Brady, who would’ve had a half dozen Super Bowl wins had they won. As cannons blasted white and midnight green confetti all over the stadium, Gisele turned to her kids, who were crying.
Gisele told the kids that while Patriots’ loss was devastating, the Eagles haven’t won a Super Bowl before. 5-year-old Vivian then blurted out, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl,’’ to which Gisele then told her kids, ““Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.’’ Both Vivian and 8-year-old Benjamin were not easily consoled. 10-year-old John stood quietly on the other side of Gisele.
But that wasn’t the end of the lesson there. Bündchen even congratulated members of the Eagles after the game and posted a heartfelt congratulations to the team on an Instagram post.
Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️ Parabéns Eagles por ganhar o Super bowl, que jogo! Parabéns Patriots por dar o seu melhor e ao meu amor, estamos incrivelmente orgulhosos de você porque vemos todos os dias o compromisso, o sacrifício e o trabalho árduo que você dedicou para se tornar o melhor no que você faz. Nós te amamos!