WalletHub has released it’s 2018’s Best Places for Valentine’s Day based upon 23 key metrics, from florists per capita to the price of a 3-course meal for (2).

Top 20 Places for Celebrating Valentine’s Day 1 San Francisco, CA 11 Austin, TX 2 San Diego, CA 12 Scottsdale, AZ 3 Las Vegas, NV 13 Denver, CO 4 Orlando, FL 14 Washington, DC 5 Chicago, IL 15 San Antonio, TX 6 New York, NY 16 San Jose, CA 7 Portland, OR 17 Minneapolis, MN 8 Seattle, WA 18 Atlanta, GA 9 Honolulu, HI 19 Phoenix, AZ 10 Los Angeles, CA 20 Houston, TX

Three of our cities made the list! Austin, San Antonio and Houston!

Speaking of the day for hearts…

Valentine’s Day Facts

Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2018 ($143.56 per person celebrating) – $19.6 billion.

Men plan to spend nearly twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2018 – $191 vs. $99:

Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($4.7B), flowers ($2B) and candy ($1.8B) – $8.5 billion:

Number of marriage proposals made each Valentine’s Day – 9 million!

Fortunately you still have over a week to make Valentine’s Day plans. Make them good!