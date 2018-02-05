WalletHub has released it’s 2018’s Best Places for Valentine’s Day based upon 23 key metrics, from florists per capita to the price of a 3-course meal for (2).
|Top 20 Places for Celebrating Valentine’s Day
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|11
|Austin, TX
|2
|San Diego, CA
|12
|Scottsdale, AZ
|3
|Las Vegas, NV
|13
|Denver, CO
|4
|Orlando, FL
|14
|Washington, DC
|5
|Chicago, IL
|15
|San Antonio, TX
|6
|New York, NY
|16
|San Jose, CA
|7
|Portland, OR
|17
|Minneapolis, MN
|8
|Seattle, WA
|18
|Atlanta, GA
|9
|Honolulu, HI
|19
|Phoenix, AZ
|10
|Los Angeles, CA
|20
|Houston, TX
Three of our cities made the list! Austin, San Antonio and Houston!
Speaking of the day for hearts…
- Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2018 ($143.56 per person celebrating) – $19.6 billion.
- Men plan to spend nearly twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2018 – $191 vs. $99:
- Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($4.7B), flowers ($2B) and candy ($1.8B) – $8.5 billion:
- Number of marriage proposals made each Valentine’s Day – 9 million!
Fortunately you still have over a week to make Valentine’s Day plans. Make them good!