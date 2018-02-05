If you’ve ever thought about stealing a car before…just don’t. It’s super illegal, a MAJOR inconvenience, and you might just wind up being humiliated if you’re not very good at it.

A man tried to break into a car that was in the parking lot of a Seattle radio station, KIRO. The security footage captured the man bumbling around trying to make his way into the vehicle using a mop of all things. And the BEST part? The guy ends up knocking himself unconscious!

Of course, the radio station saw the footage, and decided to have a ton of fun at this fella’s expense. They had one of their personalities record some play-by-play of the guy attempting, and failing, to break onto the car. It’s everything we’d hope it’d be!

Last night we captured surveillance footage of a vandal trying to break in to one of our employee's vehicles in our parking lot. While the suspect is still at large, we took the liberty to have John Curley give his play-by-play of the incident. Take a listen 🔊 pic.twitter.com/FYQTiJsTDt — KIRO Radio 97.3 FM🎙 (@KIRORadio) February 1, 2018

We’re still trying to figure out what he was planning climbing the roof and everything!

Via Jalopnik