(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A new study from Japan has led to an odd discovery. A team from Yokohama National University has conducted research into a “simple” method for hair regrowth. The method has been successfully tested on mice, which lead to researchers to believe a promising result for humans. The stem cell research uses dimethylpolysiloxane, the same silicone found in McDonald’s fries to prevent the cooking oil from fizzing. The findings were published recently on Biomaterials journal and state that scientists were able to mass-produce “hair follicle germs” (HFG). This is also the first time HFGs have been mass-produced this way.

Professor of Yokohama National University, Junji Fukuda, explained more about the research to Newsweek, “This simple method is very robust and promising. We hope this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia (male pattern baldness). In fact, we have preliminary data that suggests human HFG formation using human keratinocytes and dermal papilla cells.”

According to IBISWorld, the Hair Loss Treatment and Removal industry is currently valued at $2 billion with an annual growth of 12.9%.