(Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Comedian Kevin Hart is a die-hard Eagles fan.

The 38-year-old was born in Philadelphia, but moved to New York City to pursue a career in comedy. Still, he never lost ties to his home town team, and was on-hand in Minnesota last night to watch the Eagles capture their first Super Bowl.

You can say he was definitely having some fun out there. First, he tried to gain entry onto the gigantic podium wheeled out to hand the Eagles the Super Bowl trophy and Nick Foles his MVP trophy. A security guard MUCH larger than Hart routinely denied him access, eventually shooing him away.

This is one stage that Kevin Hart can't get on 😂 #SB52 pic.twitter.com/c3tw3DxuDb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 5, 2018

After that fiasco, Hart found his way to the broadcast desk of the post game show where former Cowboy Deion Sanders, along with other analysts, were breaking down the game. In fact, at one point Sanders stood behind Hart “just in case” the comedian happened to fall down from all his “celebrating.”

After admitting on LIVE TV that he had been drinking (no duh!) Hart dropped an F-Bomb!

Kevin Hart made it onto the NFLN set, declared that he was drunk, then dropped an f-bomb pic.twitter.com/Wpt4H01mqM — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) February 5, 2018

We’re sure he’s feeling it this morning!

