(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Monday, February 5
The year was 1987. On this day, Danielle Steel had just published one of her breakthrough romance novels, and it was a RECORD day for the Dow Jones.
Nine songs and moments from February 5th, 1987!
Starship-Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us
Duran Duran-Notorious
Georgie Satellites-Keep Your Hands To Yourself
Bon Jovi-Livin’ On A Prayer
Peter Gabriel-Big Time
Bruce Hornsby, The Range-The Way It Is
Janet Jackson-Control
Dead Or Alive-Brand New Lover
Madonna-Open Your Heart