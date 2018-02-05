Filed Under:1987, February 5, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9
Monday, February 5

The year was 1987.  On this day, Danielle Steel had just published one of her breakthrough romance novels, and it was a RECORD day for the Dow Jones.

Nine songs and moments from February 5th, 1987!

Starship-Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us

Duran Duran-Notorious

Georgie Satellites-Keep Your Hands To Yourself

Bon Jovi-Livin’ On A Prayer

Peter Gabriel-Big Time

Bruce Hornsby, The Range-The Way It Is

Janet Jackson-Control

Dead Or Alive-Brand New Lover

Madonna-Open Your Heart

