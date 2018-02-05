@ Dreamstime

John Mahoney, who famously played Martin Crane for all 11 seasons of the hit show ‘Frasier,’ has passed away at the age of 77.

Mahoney’s manager, Paul Martino, confirmed that he died in hospice in Chicago on Sunday.

John played the father of Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce’s characters during the show’s 11 season run, from 1993 to 2004. Mahoney won a SAG award for his role as well as two Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Mahoney also appeared as a recurring character on “Hot in Cleveland,” from 2011 to 2014, playing the love interest of Betty White’s character. He also appeared in “The American President” and “Say Anything,” as well as numerous theater performances.

Via Variety