Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 77, dead, Frasier, John Mahoney, Show
@ Dreamstime

John Mahoney, who famously played Martin Crane for all 11 seasons of the hit show ‘Frasier,’ has passed away at the age of 77.

Mahoney’s manager, Paul Martino, confirmed that he died in hospice in Chicago on Sunday.

John played the father of Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce’s characters during the show’s 11 season run, from 1993 to 2004. Mahoney won a SAG award for his role as well as two Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Mahoney also appeared as a recurring character on “Hot in Cleveland,” from 2011 to 2014, playing the love interest of Betty White’s character. He also appeared in “The American President” and “Say Anything,” as well as numerous theater performances.

Via Variety

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live