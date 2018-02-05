When your football team finally wins the big game, of course the next logical step is to completely destroy your city, right?
Just a few short hours after the Eagles secured their first Super Bowl win in franchise history, rapid football fans walked up and down the streets of the City of Brotherly Love, and wreaked chaos and havoc any way they could. The hashtag “#PhillyPoliceScanner” was trending last night, and with good reason!
Overnight, we saw Christmas trees being lit on fire, cars being flipped, and police horses actually being stolen!
It became so bad last night, Philadelphia police called for assistance from SWAT teams, the Marines, Homeland Security, and the National Guard!
It’ll be interesting to see how much Philadelphia is left for the team’s victory parade!
Via Newsweek