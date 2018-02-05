© Kris Tripplaar

Doritos just announced that they will be releasing a new chip which is marketed towards women. This new “lady-friendly” chip will be far less messy, and some how, quieter to eat.

The owner of Doritos, PepsiCo, claims that research suggests that women don’t like a chip that makes a loud crunch, or having to lick their fingers.

The chip makers said in a recent statement that, “Although women would love to crunch crisps loudly, lick their fingers and pour crumbs from the bag into their mouth afterwards, they prefer not to do this in public.”

These chips will also be packaged in a brand new way. They goal is to make a bag that will fit into women’s handbags.

Of course, the announcement has stirred some controversy, as women’s groups claim the move is simply a “tired gender stereotype.”

Via NY Post