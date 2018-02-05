Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Lifetime has announced who would take on the leading roles for the upcoming movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

The cable network is set to begin filming in Vancouver and Los Angeles this week while aiming to premier in the spring if they want to beat the real life royal wedding in May.

Murray Fraser will play the role of the prince while Parisa Fitz-Henley brings Meghan Markle to life.

How did these two lovebirds come to meet? How was the initial courtship like and how did they manage to keep it very quiet until the eruption of their engagement?

We’ll look out for that official movie premiere date, no worries!

Here's another royal event to add to your calendar: The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lifetime TV movie! https://t.co/JBRa5i2wqG pic.twitter.com/j3qIPNck8c — E! News (@enews) February 5, 2018

Via ENews