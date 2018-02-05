Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Smashing Pumpkins kicked off 2018 with a major announcement: Band members are reuniting to record a new album with famed producer Rick Rubin.

Over the weekend, frontman Billy Corgan shared another update with fans on Instagram, revealing that 26 songs are in production and the experience is digging up old memories.

“More work ahead (lyrics, vocals, strings). Which I guess means something like 26 songs currently in various states of completion, production, insanity,” Corgan wrote. “But honestly, and I mean this from the heart, I’m very pleased to be this engaged with making new music at this point in my life.”

The reunion is suspected to include Pumpkins guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, who’ve shared images of a similar drumkit in recent weeks. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky confirmed that she won’t take part in the new album.

On Instagram, Billy waxed poetic about his 37-year relationship with the guitar.

“I started playing the guitar April 1, 1981, so almost 37 years later the colors remain vivid in my mind, there are still fresh (and dare I say provocative) subjects to address, and the guitar feels once again like the preferred weapon of choice,” he concluded.

Rubin hasn’t worked with Smashing Pumpkins since the 1997 song “Let Me Give The World To You.” The band’s last album Monuments To An Elegy debuted in 2014 and only featured Corgan, of the original Pumpkins lineup. The yet-untitled reunion project should bring the band full circle.

See Corgan’s latest update here: